A Lichfield venue has unveiled a new season of events and shows featuring comedy, music, cabaret and drama.

The Hub at St Mary’s will have sounds from across the genres, including The Bessie Smith Story on 27th January, singer-songwriter Sarah Gillespie on 23rd February and Wise Women on 2nd March.

Bands will also be on the bill with the likes of The Blackheart Orchestra, The Harry Ziplock Trio, Django Reinhardt, Gigspanner Trio, The Budapest Cafe Orchestra and award-winning folk outfit Ranagri all due to perform at the venue in the coming months.

Tribute acts coming to The Hub include Landslide playing the music of Fleetwood Mac, Bootiful South, Pop Punk Revolution and ska band 2 Rude.

Theatre offerings will be improvised whodunnit, Locomotive for Murder, Rob Gee’s AWOL and Pepper and Honey.

You are the Sun in February will introduce youngsters to opera, while Toscana Strings perform family favourites Monkey Puzzle and Ferdinand The Bell. Other highlights for younger visitors include Long Nose Puppets bringing Out of the Hat to The Hub in June.

On 21st April there will be a chance to take part in Day of Dance, which includes open dance and yoga workshops for all ages and dance performances.

The Hub Gallery will feature documentary project Outsiders: A Journey Through Homelessness. Captured by award-winning photographer Marc Davenant in partnership with Shelter, the exhibition provides a snapshot of homelessness in modern Britain.

Anthony Evans, creative director of The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“The Hub is a truly unique venue in the heart of Lichfield. “From laugh-out-loud comedy and cabaret shows, to standing gigs with the UK’s finest musicians, it’s an atmosphere that’s hard to beat.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

For full listings and ticket details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.