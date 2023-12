Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council has confirmed plans for a 7.5% increase in its share of the council tax bill.

The figure will equate to a 9p per week rise for a typical band D property.

It is anticipated that the figure will generate £77,299 of the £85,000 of income for the parish council with the remainder coming from things such as user group rents, bookings and allotment income.

The budgeted spend is expected to be almost £70,000 with a further £15,000 going to reserves.