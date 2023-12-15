A wig and hairpiece supplier has opened a new salon at Barton Marina.

Aderans Trendco marked the milestone with an open day attended by guests from charities including The Little Princess Trust, Alopecia UK and Headwrappers.

A spokesperson for the company said:

“Whether customers are looking to enhance their natural look or seeking compassionate hair solutions during challenging times, our salon promises to be a sanctuary of style and comfort. “We understand that hair loss consultations and fittings can be sensitive and deeply personal experiences, so we have created a welcoming and private environment where customers can express their needs and preferences with confidence.” Aderans Trendco spokesperson

For details and to book an appointment, visit www.aderans.com/book-now.