League leaders Leek Town came from behind to inflict Chasetown’s heaviest defeat of the campaign.

The Scholars took the lead after just four minutes when George Cater, on his return to the club, raced onto a through ball and lobbed beyond Dino Visser.

But the hosts had actually started well, so it was no surprise when Daniel Trickett-Smith fired from long range past Matt Sargeant on 22 minutes.

Five minutes later, Thomas Carr drilled home a low shot from a tight angle and then Robert Stevenson added a third goal in seven minutes, converting a right footed spot kick.

Cater had two chances either side of half time to reduce the deficit, but failed to connect sweetly with both and Visser gathered easily.

Trickett-Smith added his second just shy of the hour with a header from a corner.

Leek had further chances to extend their lead, but Sargeant made three good saves and the hosts squandered two good chances.