Council chiefs have been presented with an award for their work to support the armed forces community.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme’s Gold Award was given to Staffordshire County Council as part of the authority’s efforts to align their values to the Armed Forces Covenant.

The council is now encouraging other organisations across the region to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Supporting our armed forces communities and recognising the huge contribution they make to Staffordshire is a priority for the county council. “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award which recognises the work we do to support reservists, serving or former members of the armed forces working for the council. “Having re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant in February 2023, we are fully committed to supporting all those involved and connected with our armed forces. Our main focus now is to encourage other organisations large and small to sign the covenant and pledge their support.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Further information on how organisations can support the armed forces community is available on the Armed Forces Covenant website.