Funding from HS2 being diverted into local roads has been hailed as “a significant step” to improving the lives of residents.

Eddie Hughes, who will contest the Tamworth seat – which includes Fazeley, Stonnall, Whittington and shenstone – at the next General Election, said that more than £186million would be invested across Staffordshire over the next 11 years.

The Conservative MP, who currently represents the Walsall North seat which will disappear following a boundary review, added that the long-term funding plan would be welcomed by local drivers.

Mr Hughes said:

“The condition of our roads is vital for daily life – and I know how disruptive potholes can be in places like Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone. “This is why I support the Government’s decision to redirect HS2 funding to local highway authorities, with Staffordshire receiving a substantial sum of £186,273,000. “This is a significant step towards improving the everyday travel experiences of local people and leading to more efficient, quicker, and smoother journeys.” Eddie Hughes

The funding has been diverted into roads following the decision to scrap the second phase of HS2.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

“For too long politicians have shied away from taking the right long-term decisions to make life easier for hardworking families – tackling the scourge of potholes being a prime example. “Well-maintained road surfaces could save drivers up to £440 each in expensive vehicle repairs, helping motorists keep more of the cash in their pocket. “This unprecedented £8.3billion investment will pave the road for better and safer journeys for millions of people across the country and put an end to the blight of nuisance potholes.” Rishi Sunak