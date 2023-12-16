An expert in all things Laurel and Hardy will be celebrating the careers of the comedy stars at a show in Lichfield.

Neil Brand will host An Evening with Laurel and Hardy at the Lichfield Garrick on 23rd January.

A spokesperson for the city theatre said:

“From their earliest days on opposite sides of the Atlantic in music hall and on the stage, to their individual comedy films before they were paired up by Hal Roach, and on to their silent masterpieces before the arrival of sound, Neil will tell the touching story of the world’s greatest comedy team who could not have been two more different men. “Fully illustrated with stills, clips and Neil’s superlative piano accompaniment and culminating in two of the boys’ best silent short films – Big Business and Liberty – this is a show that promises gales of laughter throughout, as well as getting under the skin of two warm, funny men who continue to make the world laugh.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £22.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.