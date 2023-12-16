The leader of Lichfield District Council has hailed the efforts of all parties since the local elections to ensure the best interests of local residents were represented.

The vote in May saw the local authority move to no overall control, with the Labour and Lib Dem groups combining to outnumber the Conservatives.

The Tories have remained as the controlling group since with the political direction of the council treading a thin line.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said he was pleased to see representatives of all parties working together.

He told a meeting of the council this week:

“As we approach the end of 2023, I thought it fitting to reflect back on seven months since the elections in May. “While it may be very easy to sit and say how challenging the environment is politically perhaps for myself, actually I think what a wonderful and brilliant job councillors have done across this district. “When we look and speak to colleagues around the country, there are lots of no overall control councils at the moment and some are really struggling with how they work together. At Lichfield District Council we work very well together. “Key items have not been stopped by political differences. We’ve had good solid scrutiny, which is absolutely the right thing. It has been challenging, but not to the detriment of our residents and that is something all of us should be proud of. “There were six commitments in our manifesto in May and four are on track to be delivered in 2024 – the cinema investment, leisure centre, the disused railway to become a greenway and the new design code. All of these are designed to make our neighbours and families lives better. That is something for us to be proud of as a collective organisation. “Together we will build something we and our residents can be proud of. That doesn’t come about by accident, it comes about by the 47 individuals who give up their time to help build their communities – thank you everyone in this chamber.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group, said the switch to a more collegiate approach had been a welcome one.

“The results in May threw up a very different council and political landscape than we’d experienced for many a year at Lichfield District Council. “For some it was quite a shock and some are still trying to get use to the fact it is no overall control and not a majority where the Conservatives can push through an agenda without any consideration of differing views. “I’ve found it really refreshing coming back after a four year absence that there is that collegiality and working together to make sure we make the best decisions for the benefits of our residents and long may it continue. “Of course, that can happen when there is an overall majority too, but it certainly hasn’t in my experience here. “I do welcome everyone working together to make sure we’re working for the benefit of those who elected us.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council