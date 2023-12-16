Lichfield City will hope to make it third time lucky when they finally take on Highgate United in the third round of the FA Vase.

The fixture has been switched to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium after two previous postponements due to the weather.

Lichfield recorded an emphatic away victory against Newark and Sherwood to win their place in the third round, while Highgate secured their spot thanks to a 3-1 win over Pinchbeck United.

Highgate currently sit third in the Midland Football League Premier Division, one place behind City.

Kick off this afternoon (16th December) is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions. Under 16s go free with a paying adult.