Lichfield will wrap up their 2023 fixtures with a short trip to neighbours Tamworth.

The Myrtle Greens will be desperate for a win to keep up the pressure on league leaders Long Eaton.

Tamworth meanwhile find themselves seventh in the table.

Kick-off this afternoon (16th December) is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere this weekend, Lichfield’s Ladies first XV welcome Long Eaton tomorrow for a 2pm start, while the seconds travel to Oadby Wyggestonian for a 2.15pm kick-off.