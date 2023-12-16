Motorists are being asked to avoid a road near Burntwood while emergency services deal with the aftermath of a “serious” crash.

Staffordshire Police said they were dealing with an incident at around 3.45pm today (16th December) on the Burntwood Bypass.

A spokesperson said

“Officers are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision near Burntwood Rugby Club. “Burntwood Bypass is currently closed in both directions so please avoid the area and use and alternative route.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson