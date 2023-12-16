Read all about it – rare prop newspaper pages produced for the Superman films are being sold by a Lichfield auction.

The three framed pages of the Daily Planet where Christopher Reeve’s iconic character worked as Clark Kent will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 8th January.

Copies of the newspaper featured in the background of several shots in the 1980 film Superman II.

Headlined ‘White House Surrenders, one of the props carries a photograph of the evil Zod – but it is surrounded by real news stories as the font could not be read on screen.

Framed with a red, blue and yellow Superman II mount, it comes with a certificate of authenticity from The Prop Store of London and carries an estimate of £800 to £1,000.

Two subsequent lots were likely produced for the original 1978 Superman movie. One

is a Daily Planet front page headlined Forget The Super and featuring a photograph of Christopher Reeve, whileanoither features Supermanflying over buildings with the headline Look Ma – No Wires.

The items are being sold by a collector from Lichfield.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers valuer, David Fergus, said:

“What a super discovery of three fantastic film props, all with certificates of authenticity, from one of the most iconic superhero movie series. “They will doubtless be of huge interest to collectors of film memorabilia in general and afficionados of these iconic Superman films in particular.” David Fergus

The full catalogue can be viewed at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates from 19th December.