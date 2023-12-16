A £500,000 project to renovate bunkers at a local golf course is nearing completion.

The work at Lichfield Golf and County Club has been carried out under the eye of golf course architect Jonathan Gaunt.

General manager Abi Burns said:

“If the weather decides to stop raining for a little while the final turfing will be finished and then the real work starts – strengthening the new grass growth, protecting the new areas while they establish and preparing the rest of the course for the start of the season.

“To help us prepare the course, maintain the new bunkers and continue to improve the club standards we are expanding our greenkeeping team and are looking to recruit qualified members of this amazing hard working workforce.”

Abi Burns, Lichfield Golf and Country Club