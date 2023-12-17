Police are appealing for information after a safe was stolen from a house in Lichfield.

It was taken from a property on Birchwood Road between 12th December and 8pm on 15th December.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the house was accessed after the rear patio doors were forced open.

“The offenders carried out a search of the house and located a safe which they stole. “They also took all the bottles of male aftershave.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 736 of 15th December.