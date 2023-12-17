A Burntwood councillor has said he owes his life to a someone who listened to him in his hour of need.

Cllr Tom Loughborough-Rudd. who represents Burntwood North at Staffordshire County Council, commended the work of the Samaritans ahead of an event to raise awareness of the service for people experiencing emotional distress.

On Friday (22nd December), the authority will be marking the longest night of the year by lighting in green the outside of several of its buildings. Residents, organisations and businesses are also being encouraged to display green lights in their windows.

Cllr Loughborough-Rudd spoke of his own experience of the charity’s support at a full council meeting this week. He said:

“I owe my life to one of the workers who talked to me two years ago and I would like to credit them for that – I hope the work they do continues because they are a wonderful organisation. “It’s no secret that I myself suffer from mental health issues – indeed a senior member of the cabinet suggested that I ring Samaritans. Two years ago this week my best friend killed himself and my grandfather died on Christmas Day that year. “Mental health is a prominent issue in this area, but we are making some progress with regards to this. “And we should remember that this time of year is going to be very difficult – it doesn’t matter what position you are in as mental health affects everybody.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Charlotte Atkins said that additional support was needed, particularly in schools.

“The Samaritans do a fantastic job, but the escalating pressures on the mental health of young people are such that their volunteers can’t possibly be expected to meet those demands. “I think there should be professional mental health support in every middle and high school, because that’s where support can be best delivered. “Since Covid there really has been a massive increase in mental health distress among young people. “It is particularly important that support is there in schools because I’ve heard from one resident that sometimes young people are waiting up to two years to access support from child and adolescent mental health services – and that really isn’t sustainable when young people are in crisis.” Cllr Charlotte Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Ann Edgeller, the county council’s mental health champion, said she agreed with Cllr Atkins. She added:

“Every school needs a quiet place where children can go if they’ve got a problem and they can talk to somebody. “Let’s make Staffordshire green on 22nd December. We need to highlight it – mental health is such a major problem, it’s growing every day and it’s the children I really feel for. “I want to thank not only the Samaritans, but every single person in Staffordshire working with people with mental health problems. You’re doing a fantastic job.” Cllr Ann Edgeller, Staffordshire County Council

People can contact the Samaritans 24 hours a day for free – even from a mobile with no credit – by calling 116 123.