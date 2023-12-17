Health chiefs are set to decide next week on the future of inpatient mental health services for people in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Provision at the George Bryan Centre in Mile Oak stopped in 2019 after the facility suffered serious fire damage.

Now bosses at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) are set to decide whether the temporary changes which have seen patients travel to a site in Stafford should be made permanent, with a report to the meeting recommending such a move.

The final decision comes after a lengthy consultation period on the issue.

Chris Bird, interim chief transformation officer for the ICB, said:

“I want to thank all the people who have talked to us about their thoughts and views, and in many cases very personal experiences. “This feedback is a vital part of our considerations when we meet as a board to make our final decision next week, looking at all of the evidence.” Chris Bird

People can read the papers ahead of the meeting on 21st December and can register to attend via the ICB website.