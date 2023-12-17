A competition for choirs is returning to the Lichfield Festival next year.

The Midlands Choir of the Year contest was originally held in 2022, with male group Cor Bach taking the title as overall and audience winner.

Organisers have now confirmed the event will return in 2024, with entries neigh accepted from amateur choirs and groups.

From the entries received, a maximum of 12 will be chosen to sing in live semi-finals in May before a final in July at Lichfield Cathedral.

A spokesperson said:

“There is a cash prize for the winning entrants, plus an audience prize – and the winning choir or group will also be invited to perform at Lichfield Festival in 2025.” Midlands Choir of the Year spokesperson

Applications are open until 1st March. For more details visit the Midlands Choir of the Year website.