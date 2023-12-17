Children supported by family hubs will be able to enjoy some festive cheer thanks to donations from local organisations.

The Staffordshire County Council-run initiative’s Lichfield arm has been inundated with gifts, including toys donated from the A Child’s Heart charity, food hampers and more than 250 presents from Argos.

The family hub is one of eight across Staffordshire which provide access to a range of services and give families the chance to participate in activities.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said”

“Many children who are being supported by our Early Help teams will benefit from the spirit of giving this Christmas thanks to others. “The support our family hubs give to people in need across Staffordshire all year round is pivotal to achieving our goal of ensuring every child has the best possible start in life. “If you also want to help with any donations, please contact your local family hub to see what they need.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

