An awards ceremony celebrating the best of Staffordshire’s tourism and culinary industry will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum next year.

The Aspects building has been chosen as the venue for the 2024 Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards on 14th March.

The ceremony will see the best businesses across the county celebrated.

Maria Howes, head of marketing and business development at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Our team is what truly makes Aspects at the National Memorial Arboretum a world-class venue, and we look forward to extending the warmest welcome to our wider industry colleagues as we honour Staffordshire’s incredibly vibrant tourism and hospitality sector. “As recipients of several Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards, we are acutely aware of their significance, serving as a badge of excellence and a vital step towards attaining national awards from VisitEngland.” Maria Howes, National Memorial Arboretum

The menu for the black tie gala dinner will celebrate local produce, with suppliers including Packington Free Range, Staffordshire Cheese Company, Hurst View Cider and Halfpenny Green Vineyards.

Honey will come from the arboretum’s on-site apiaries as well as garden herbs from the kitchen garden, while executive head chef Steve Morris will use cherry, apple and oak chippings from the grounds to smoke some of the ingredients.

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Congratulations to the National Memorial Arboretum for winning the bid to host this fantastic event. “They were named the best business events venue in the country, so I am delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate their success at the same time as the achievements of the whole Staffordshire tourism sector at our 10th anniversary event.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Tickets for the event are now on sale until 31st January at the early bird rate of £55 plus VAT. For more information visit www.enjoystaffordshire.com/awards.