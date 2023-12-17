Proposals have been drawn up to carry out work to remove asbestos from a Lichfield museum.

A planning application has been submitted for the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum.

The work would include the removal of asbestos insulation boards in ceilings to be replaced with modern non-hazardous materials.

Other aspects of the work will include new floor tiling and the removal of a redundant flue pipe in the boiler room which contains asbestos cement.

A planning statement said:

“The proposals aim to address fire safety by removing the risk of expsoure to asbestos to enable the maintenance and testing of smoke sensors in the basement. “The new ceiling will ensure fire compartmentation in areas of higher risk due to the proximity of the electrics and bolier, a vital part of effective risk management and fire protection. “The proposals aim to minimise any impact on the original building as far as possible, and to incorporate any new finishes and fixtures sympathetically.” Planning statement

