Youngsters are being invited to take part in a football camp in Lichfield.

Lichfield Community Football and Sports will run sessions at Lichfield Sports Club from 3rd to 5th January.

The camp runs from 8.30am to 3.30pm daily and is aimed at youngsters aged between four and 12.

The sessions will take place at Lichfield Sports Club off Eastern Avenue.

For more details on how to book a place, visit the Lichfield Community Football and Sports Facebook page.