Chasetown might have suffered defeat at the weekend, but they were able to welcome George Cater back to the club.

The wide man made a scoring return in The Scholars’ 4-1 loss against Leek Town.

Cater’s return comes after spells with Tamworth, Hednesford Town and Halesowen Town.

Manager Mark Swann told the club website:

“We were originally sad to see George leave and we have always kept tabs on him and have remained in touch. “As soon as we got news that he may be available we moved quickly as we know that he possesses the type of quality we want to bring to the club.” Mark Swann