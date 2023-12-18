Burntwood go into the Christmas break on the back of two bonus point wins for their league sides.

The firsts moved up a place to fourth in Counties 1 Midlands West (North) after winning 27-24 away to Spartans, completing the double over the Sutton Coldfield-based side in the process.

The match followed a similar pattern to the reverse fixture back in September. Spartans led at the break but Josh Canning’s side dominated the second period until a nervy final few minutes put the outcome back in the balance.

The hosts’ early pressure was rewarded with a try from close range after seven minutes. However, their knock-on at the restart allowed Burntwood to mount their first attack. Kian Carter received possession from a ruck and his chipped pass was taken by Billy Fisher who then fed Brett Taylor with an inside pass for a fine try which Taylor also converted.

Carter then experienced a reversal of fortunes when his clearance kick was charged down allowing Spartans to dribble the ball over the line for a converted try on 18 minutes.

The hosts moved ten points ahead four minutes later when a good backs move earned a close range penalty which was tapped for the score.

The visitors halved the deficit on 26 minutes. A good drive by the pack sent Hal Gozukucuk charging for the posts. When he was halted, the ball was swiftly passed wide right for Josh Shepherd to score in the corner unopposed.

Each side had scoring opportunities up to the break. Spartans turned down a kickable penalty, opting for a line out instead, but it ended with a penalty against them. Then Burntwood found themselves in good field position courtesy of a couple of penalty awards but a miscommunication at a line out allowed Spartans to clear.

The visitors made a bright start to the second period and re-took the lead six minutes in. Shepherd fielded a clearance kick and launched a long pass to Jack Robinson-Parr. He timed a pass perfectly to Josh Massey who then fed Fisher on his inside for an excellent try converted by Taylor.

Burntwood were now on top and the bonus point try came on 55 minutes. They had gone close from the previous attack but were bundled into touch close to the line. The short clearance kick kept the pressure on and having moved infield from the line out, Luke Rookyard changed the direction of the move and put Massey away for an unconverted try in the left corner.

Fisher made a good break into the home 22 before Carter just failed to ground his chip ahead then Shepherd went on a trademark mazy run to go close. Spartans infringed, Taylor landed the penalty goal attempt and from ten points behind, Burntwood were now ten points up.

Opportunities came to seal the win but promising positions were lost due to handling errors or infringements. Close to the final whistle, the home side escaped down the blind side of a line out to have the visitors back-peddling close to their own line. Rookyard was sin-binned and the Spartans’ scrum half crossed from scrummage possession for a converted try.

In the two minutes remaining, the hosts looked threatening from halfway but infringements cost them the chance of a much-needed victory.

Burntwood seconds also completed a league double over Newcastle thirds. Having won away narrowly earlier in the season, this was far more comprehensive with the final scoreline being 76-14.

Scorers for Burntwood were Mackenzie Johnson (2), Rich Carter, Jo Ward, Louis Hanson, Alex Smail, Adam Tuckey, Alan Mapp, Tom Dawson, James Hodson, Ed Turton and skipper Craig Seedhouse. Seedhouse added seven conversions and Turton the last one.

League action resumes on 6th January, with the firsts away to Longton and the 2nds hosting Stoke 2nds.