Lichfield Cathedral has provided the backdrop for a Christmas light display.

The historic building was lit up by Illuminos for an audiovisual display on the Bishop’s Palace and West Front.

It tells the Christmas story using the carol In The Bleak Midwinter as visitors meet a kind fox who gives gifts to other animals he meets on his journey to see the newborn baby Jesus.

Jan McFarlane, Interim Dean of Lichfield, said:

“When the team at Illuminos came to us with their concept for 2023 we were blown away – last year they delivered a West Front teaming with singing angels, and we didn’t know how they could top that. “In the Bleak Midwinter is such a recognised and well-loved carol, so with the haunting tune and beautiful lyrics as the backdrop, they will weave in the journey of a fox to the manger. “The fox represents the outsider, often greeted with suspicion but even so in this story the fox offers what he has to those animals he meets along the way. There is something profound in the Christ Child accepting the offerings of those who are treated with suspicion by others.” Jan McFarlane

The light display runs until 22nd December. For ticket details click here.