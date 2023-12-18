The new minister at a Lichfield church has introduced a Christmas Eve service for those seeking a “more reflective” space.

Danielle Leigh has introduced the Blue Christmas initiative to Wade Street Church.

A spokesperson said:

“Sometimes this is not the most wonderful time of the year for everyone. “For those grieving a loved one through death or divorce, a job, physical or mental health or loneliness, the joy of the season seems far out of reach. “We invite all who seek comfort to come to this contemplative service. It is a time to reflect, remember and hold out healing and hope as we await the Light of the World. “It is a quieter, more reflective service.” Wade Street Church spokesperson

The church will also host a range of other services, including a family Christingle at 4pm on Christmas Eve with hot chocolate and mince pies served from 3.30pm.



Details of services can be found at www.wadestreetchurch.co.uk.