The new minister at a Lichfield church has introduced a Christmas Eve service for those seeking a “more reflective” space.

Danielle Leigh has introduced the Blue Christmas initiative to Wade Street Church.

“Sometimes this is not the most wonderful time of the year for everyone.

“For those grieving a loved one through death or divorce, a job, physical or mental health or loneliness, the joy of the season seems far out of reach.

“We invite all who seek comfort to come to this contemplative service. It is a time to reflect, remember and hold out healing and hope as we await the Light of the World.

“It is a quieter, more reflective service.”

The church will also host a range of other services, including a family Christingle at 4pm on Christmas Eve with hot chocolate and mince pies served from 3.30pm.

Details of services can be found at www.wadestreetchurch.co.uk.

