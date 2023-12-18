A number of soap stars will be swapping the small screen for the stage when a touring production comes to the Lichfield Garrick next year.

Twelve Angry Men will run at the city theatre from 8th to 13th April.

Among the cast will be former EastEnders star Michael Greco, Casualty and Emmerdale’s Jason Merrell, Coronation Street pair Gray O’Brien and Tristan Gemmell, Soldier Soldier’s Ben Nealon and Minder’s Gary Webster.

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

“Following a recording-breaking West End season, this powerful production of Reginald Rose’s courtroom thriller is back in session. “A jury has murder on their minds and a life in their hands as they decide the fate of a young delinquent accused of killing his father. “But what appears to be an open and shut case soon becomes a huge dilemma, as prejudices and preconceived ideas about the accused, the trial, and each other turn the tables every which way, until the nail-biting climax.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets range from £16 to £38 and can be booked online.