Guitar star Gordon Giltrap MBE will perform a solo acoustic show in Lichfield in the New Year.

He will showcase more than five decades in the music business when he performs at The Hub at St Marys on 20th January.

Gordon will perform classics such as Heartsong and Lucifer’s Cage alongside material from his latest album, Scattered Chapters.

Support will come from singer-songwriter Carrie Martin.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“Here at The Hub we’re looking forward to our exciting new programme which starts with Gordon Giltrap, one of UK’s finest musicians.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £23 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.