Chasetown will turn their attention to the cup as they welcome Stafford Town for a midweek clash.

The Scholars will be desperate to shrug off the memory of their heavy defeat at league leaders Leek Town over the weekend.

Mark Swann’s men face a Stafford Town side who currently sit sixth in the North West Counties League First Division South.

The visitors come to The Scholars Ground off the back of a 3-1 win over Maine Road at the weekend.

Kick-off for the Walsall Senior Cup clash this evening is at 7.45pm.