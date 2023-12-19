Whittington residents have been enjoying their community Christmas tree provided thanks to a donation.

Richard and Sara Dyott from Freeford Manor handed over the tree which has been lit up outside the village hall.

The tree was also the focal point of the recent Carols Around the Chritsmtas Tree event in the village.

Residents are also being reminded that they can book a collection of their real Christmas trees in January in exchange for a donation to St Giles Hospice.

For more details, visit the Treecycle website.