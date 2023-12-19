Lichfield City will hope to move level on points at the top of the table when they travel to Wolverhampton Casuals.

The rearranged league fixture pits Ivor Green’s men against hosts who have won three out of three before a heavy 4-0 loss against Darlaston Town last weekend.

City on the other hand are unbeaten in the Midland Football League Premier Division since September.

They go into the fixture tonight (19th December) on the back of a win in the third round of the FA Vase last time out.

A win against Wolverhampton Casuals would bring City level on points with leaders Congleton Town, who currently have the same goal difference as Lichfield.

Kick-off at the Brinsford Stadium this evening is at 7.45pm.