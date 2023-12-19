A Lichfield restaurant has confirmed it will be throwing open its doors on Christmas Day to support those facing the festive period alone.

Poquito’s owner Egle Kazdaileviciute will welcome people to enjoy free hot food and drinks between 10am and 2pm, with visitors who are lonely or isolated to share friendly conversation.

Egle confirmed the Tamworth Street restaurant would also continue to support the community by backing We Love Lichfield during 2024.

She said the Christmas Day event was a way of giving something back.

“I don’t want to see anyone unhappy over the holidays and this is just my way of helping those less fortunate where I live. We have just celebrated the first year of Poquito, it has been great, and now it’s my time to give something back. “The Christmas event is just one day – by supporting We Love Lichfield I hope to raise money to help many of the amazing voluntary groups across the area by arranging numerous fundraising events. “I will be placing a discretionary £1 on top of everyone’s bill asking that this money be donated to We Love Lichfield. “I hope that over the next 12 months I will be able to raise well needed funds for this amazing organisation that does so much for the local community.” Egle Kazdaileviciute

The We Love Lichfield community fund raises money and then distributes the cash as grants across the district.

Since it began ten years ago it has distributed £375,000 to nearly 400 groups across the district.

We Love Lichfield patron, Simon Price, said:

“I’m delighted that Egle has chosen We Love Lichfield as her 2024 charity of choice. Together we can make a difference across the district.” Simon Price

After hearing of Egle’s Christmas Day good deed, Simon donated new cutlery to the restaurant. He said:

“Christmas is a special time for families but for some less fortunate the festive season can be very lonely. “Egle and her team deserve great praise for giving up their time on Christmas Day to help those who would otherwise be alone and I was very humbled to hand over a small gift which I hope will have a big impact not only on Christmas Day but for all the other wonderful events organised throughout the year. “Egle’s understanding of the issues society faces is heart-warming. To open her business on Christmas Day and help those alone is inspirational. Egle and her team deserve a big thank you.” Simon Price