Passengers are being reminded to check their train journeys before they travel over the festive period.

Engineering works and the Christmas shutdown on the network means some disruption will take place.

As well as projects such as installing the new upper platform at Lichfield Trent Valley, West Midlands Railway has also confirmed an amended timetable will be in place between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“We expect our services to be busier than usual across the Christmas period and I advise passengers to check their journeys before setting out. “Trains may be subject to short-notice changes and I would also urge passengers not to rely on late services on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as last trains will be earlier than usual.” Jonny Wiseman

For more information on West Midlands Railway services over the Christmas period click here.