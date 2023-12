Lichfield City missed out on the chance to go top of the table after their trip to Wolverhampton Casuals was called off.

A waterlogged pitch saw this evening’s fixture postponed earlier today (19th December).

It means Ivor Green’s men must wait until this weekend to try and close the three point advantage held by Midland Football League Premier Division pacesetters Congleton Town.

City welcome Stone Old Alleynians on Saturday (23rd December).