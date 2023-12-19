Employees at Bromford have smashed through their target to raise over £6,000 for a leading men’s health charity.

The Move for Mental Health campaign, organised by Movember, saw 40 workers from the housing provider collectively walk just shy of 1,000 miles this month.

The 40-strong team included head of construction Simon Kershaw, new homes transformation lead Penny Edmonds and business and executive support, Simone Challis.

Simone said:

“Not only has all the fresh air been great for our own mental wellbeing, but it is also raising awareness about men’s health every day with our family, friends and colleagues. “The morale has been high on the group chat, and it has been great to be part of such a dedicated team. “Here at Bromford, we have instilled a culture of open dialogue and community spirit, with combined effort that helps to tackle men’s issues being testament to the teamwork and togetherness here.” Simone Challis