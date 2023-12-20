Police are appealing for witnesses to a three vehicle crash in Burntwood that left a motorcyclist in hospital.

The incident happened on Burntwood Way at around 2.50pm on Saturday (16th December).

A Suzuki motorbike, a Fiat van and a BMW were involved.



The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.



A passenger in the van also suffered minor injuries.



Anyone who saw what happened or those with any footage of the area at the time are urged to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting incident 461 of 16th December.