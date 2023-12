A business developing green walls is moving into new offices in Burntwood.

GeoGrow Ltd has agreed a deal to take up ground floor offices in Crompton Court on Attwood Road.

The company, which specialises in vegetated walls, will take on the site which also includes allocated parking spaces.

A spokesperson for commercial real estate business Burley Browne said:

“We wish GeoGrow Ltd every success in their new home.” Burley Browne spokesperson