More parish councils should be involved in discussions around community safety across Lichfield and Burntwood, a councillor has said.

The Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership is currently made up of representatives from the district council, Staffordshire Police, Bromford, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and voluntary groups.

But in a discussion at a meeting of Lichfield District Council last week, Cllr Sue Woodward said a wider range of community representatives should be involved.

The Labour group leader said:

“I’ve learned that parish councils aren’t involved in the community safety partnership – that seems to be a missed opportunity. “They know their patch very well and could supplement the work police and others are doing. “At some point can the overview and scrutiny committee look at the community safety partnership and how it is working – or not working in some cases. Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said that while he recognised the value of parish councils being involved, the logistics of such a move may be an issue.

“I will take forward the notion of parish councils [being involved], however with more than 20 I don’t want to muddy the water, but we would welcome their views. “Those views could be disseminated rather than bringing everyone to the table, otherwise we’ll have a heck of a forum and may not proceed with the agenda.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The work of the community safety partnership has been drawn into focus recently after questions were raised over the decision to bring the Knife Angel to Lichfield.

Cllr Cox told last week’s meeting that changes were already being considered to the role of the community safety partnership.

“I take Cllr Woodward’s point of raising the partnership and in time I would welcome the chance to present a report to the overview and scrutiny committee, but I am shaking it up at the moment. “In the last few months and at our last meeting we discussed wanting to put more focus on what it is about, with discussions with police and the fire service to give them effective targets they can be working to.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council