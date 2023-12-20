A councillor says he was disappointed by a lack of Burntwood businesses promoted as part of a district-wide campaign.

The Have a Magical Christmas campaign is being run by Lichfield District Council to highlight local companies and showcase the area as “a top destination for Christmas shopping and celebrations”.

But in a written question to a meeting of the local authority last week Cllr Paul Taylor, Labour representative for the Boney Hay and Central ward, said he would like to have seen a greater focus on Burntwood.

He said:

“Further to the council’s promotion of Visit Lichfield’s Have a Magical Christmas campaign, I note with disappointment the lack of Burntwood businesses on the website. “Of the many listings, it seems there are significantly fewer than from Lichfield city.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, said the listings often required companies to put themselves forward.

“The campaign was promoted via Lichfield Disrtrict Council’s’s business databases which contain contact details for over 4000 businesses. “Businesses were encouraged to either upload their events directly themselves to the Visit Lichfield website or send through their information to the communications team. “The team are also proactively uploading events as they are made aware of them via other communications activities. “We’d very much welcome Councillors from across the district sending through details of any further events so that we can promote as many independent traders and festive events in Lichfield District as possible.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council