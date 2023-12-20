A large quantity of fake clothing has been seized from a market stall in Lichfield.

Trading Standards said The North Face knock off items were worth around £5,000.

The stall was selling fake jackets for £69 and counterfeit sweatshirts for £20. The items were seized earlier this month.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet Member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said it was important people ensured they were buying the real deal in the run up to Christmas.

“Buying fakes is never a good idea – you’ll not only leave yourself with shoddy goods and out of pocket, but it also helps fuel illegal activities and harms genuine businesses. “Some fakes also pose serious health and safety risks. For example, fake electronics can be hazardous, and counterfeit cosmetics and perfumes may contain harmful substances. “We all love a bargain but there are scammers out there just waiting to take advantage, especially where there are more vulnerable or elderly shoppers. “I would always urge people to be cautious, always do research and be wary of really cheap prices.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report the sale of counterfeit goods to Trading Standards on the confidential helpline on 01785 330356.