A local group has handed over donations to two good causes.

The Lichfield Women in Networking organisations handed over the contributions to Pathway Project and Home Run Hounds at their December meeting.

The group meets monthly and supports local business and professional women to develop and grow.

Co-host Ann Schwarzenbach said:

“We are a not for profit group and we’re delighted to use our surplus fee to support two local charities.” Ann Schwarzenbach

The next meeting of the group will be at 10am on 12th January at Howden Insurance on Bore Street.

Further details can be found on the Lichfield Women in Networking Facebook page.