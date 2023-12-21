A Burntwood business has been bringing a smile to the faces of youngsters across the Midlands.

Tara Group hosted a free community pantomime at Chasetown Football Club thanks to funding from The Noel Sweeney Foundation, set up in honour of the company’s founder.

Local families were invited with food vouchers also handed out to help those in need.

As well as the panto, Keon Homes – part of the group – sponsored the Heart Investigation Ward at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Members of the team dressed as Santa and his Elves to hand out gifts to patients and their families.

Charmaine Sweeney, Trustee at The Noel Sweeney Foundation, said:

“As an organisation, Tara Group is committed to providing support to local charities and initiatives. “We were therefore thrilled to extend our support to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and it was a heartwarming experience to bring together members of the local community at our pantomime event at Chasetown FC. “Through The Noel Sweeney Foundation, which was launched earlier this year, we plan to amplify our charitable work to a much higher degree in 2024.” Charmaine Sweeney