A councillor has welcomed the confirmation that a circular bus service in Lichfield is set to be restored.

The 822 and 823 services that were previously operated by Midland Classic will be restored from 8th January.

ChaseRider will operate the early and late services, with Diamond Buses operating the loops during the middle of the day.

Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem opposition group leader at Lichfield District Council, said the removal of the circular routes left some residents living near Morrisons having to catch two buses to get to the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital.

He added:

“I have committed a lot of time to this campaign lobbying Staffordshire County Council and speaking directly with the CEO of Diamond Buses. “It is not an ideal solution with two operators running services on the same loops at different times of the day. “However, I am delighted for residents and bus users that the popular old circular routes around Lichfield are being restored. “That will make a real difference to many local people.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council