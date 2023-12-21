A council chief says new car parking charges in Lichfield have been set after analysing the figures in neighbouring areas.

The changes to fees will see the introduction of a free 30 minute period for motorists using short stay facilities.

Other amendments will see a full day in short stay car parks rise from £8 to £20 in a bid to get those spending longer in spaces using the long stay sites where a full day will drop from £4.30 to £4.

There will also be the introduction of a charge for parking on Bank Holidays, while evening and Sunday prices will also rise.

Cllr Russ Bragger, Labour representative for Stowe ward, asked a recent meeting of the council how the new tariffs had been arrived at.

“I would like more information about the data that led to the new charges. I support sorting out short and long term stay with incentives and the 30 minute free parking, however there is no data on the impact of evening and Bank Holiday fees at a time when we’re building the night-time and weekend economy. “Where is the data about why those levels were considered?”

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said there was no simple formula to setting parking charges.

“In terms of the level of fees, it was benchmarked against other local authorities. “There is no magic formula, it’s about keeping prices as low as we can and reflecting the fact that there is no such thing as free parking – if the car parks were all free it would block off some of the spaces for everyone. “We need to make it appealing for people to use the long stays for long stay parking.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The new charges will be introduced from 10th January 2024.