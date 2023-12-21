A council chief says new car parking charges in Lichfield have been set after analysing the figures in neighbouring areas.
The changes to fees will see the introduction of a free 30 minute period for motorists using short stay facilities.
Other amendments will see a full day in short stay car parks rise from £8 to £20 in a bid to get those spending longer in spaces using the long stay sites where a full day will drop from £4.30 to £4.
There will also be the introduction of a charge for parking on Bank Holidays, while evening and Sunday prices will also rise.
Cllr Russ Bragger, Labour representative for Stowe ward, asked a recent meeting of the council how the new tariffs had been arrived at.
“I would like more information about the data that led to the new charges.
I support sorting out short and long term stay with incentives and the 30 minute free parking, however there is no data on the impact of evening and Bank Holiday fees at a time when we’re building the night-time and weekend economy.
“Where is the data about why those levels were considered?”
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said there was no simple formula to setting parking charges.
“In terms of the level of fees, it was benchmarked against other local authorities.
“There is no magic formula, it’s about keeping prices as low as we can and reflecting the fact that there is no such thing as free parking – if the car parks were all free it would block off some of the spaces for everyone.
“We need to make it appealing for people to use the long stays for long stay parking.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The new charges will be introduced from 10th January 2024.
Nothing to do with the fancy new parking signs that have very recently been installed on the Birmingham Road then?
Burton is 70p per hour up to 8pm weekdays not sure of weekend rates
@Cllr Doug Pullen
I quote you, “if the car parks were all free it would block off some of the spaces for everyone.”
Simple common answer, invest in building underground carparks.
Also quote, “In terms of the level of fees, it was benchmarked against other local authorities.”
If this was true then the rates of parking should be much lower then Tamworth, rate its much higher. So what authorities are you comparing too, taking in mind our town centre is mostly cafes, vape shops and salons.
This is nuts. 2 hours Lichfield £3.50 2 hours Burton £1.40 What prices were LDC looking at close to Lichfield to get an agreement of charge over double the price for Lichfield V,s Burton