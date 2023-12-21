Drivers are being urged to take extra care as high winds batter Staffordshire.

A yellow weather warning is in place today (21st December) due to the impact of Storm Pia.

Staffordshire County Council said its crews had already been called out to 51 incidents linked to the weather this morning, most of which were linked to fallen trees.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Our crews have been doing a tremendous job dealing with the high winds Storm Pia has been throwing at us today. “Our crews are always on call this time of year to deal with adverse weather – and it isn’t uncommon for us to have a storm or two on the run up to Christmas. “It’s still really windy out there today, so our advice is if you are travelling, drive slowly and carefully and be aware of high-sided vehicles, especially on more exposed roads. “Our crews will continue to monitor the situation and be ready to act where needed. All being well, the storm is due to peter out this afternoon.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council