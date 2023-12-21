A Lichfield business helping people support good causes is celebrating after passing a milestone.

More than £50million has now been donated to charities and good causes by people using easyfundraising to do their online shopping.

Founded in 2007, the company has since seen more than two million users raise money through the app and website – with 43,000 good causes helped in 2023 alone.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, said:

“Christmas has come early for us here at easyfundraising – we are so excited to be announcing this incredible £50 million milestone. “Our team are all delighted and it shows how all those small, individual donations really do add up. “Thanks to our supporters and the retailers they shop with, tens of thousands of good causes are benefitting from these donations at a time when they need it more than ever due to the cost of living crisis”. James Moir

People can support charities or good causes by visiting the easyfundraising website and then start their shopping at one of 8,000 brands.

Each time someone buys an item, the retailer will then donate a percentage of the total to the chosen organisation.