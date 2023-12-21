New digital parking signage will help motorists find spaces around Lichfield, council chiefs have said.

The system has been installed at three sites in the city – Birmingham Road, The Friary and Church Street.

The signs, which will give real time information on available spaces at different car parks, are currently being tested.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, said:

“These new digital car parking signs are a great addition to the city’s parking infrastructure and will be of real benefit to motorists visiting the city centre. “They are just one of a range of measures that we are introducing to make parking in Lichfield easier and more convenient.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The signs will keep motorists informed about space availability at car parks including Friary multi-storey, Sandford Street, Bird Street, University, Lombard Street and Redcourt.

Testing is expected to be complete tomorrow (22nd December).