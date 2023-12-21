New digital parking signage will help motorists find spaces around Lichfield, council chiefs have said.
The system has been installed at three sites in the city – Birmingham Road, The Friary and Church Street.
The signs, which will give real time information on available spaces at different car parks, are currently being tested.
Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, said:
“These new digital car parking signs are a great addition to the city’s parking infrastructure and will be of real benefit to motorists visiting the city centre.
“They are just one of a range of measures that we are introducing to make parking in Lichfield easier and more convenient.”Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council
The signs will keep motorists informed about space availability at car parks including Friary multi-storey, Sandford Street, Bird Street, University, Lombard Street and Redcourt.
Testing is expected to be complete tomorrow (22nd December).
Might it say how many spaces are in each car park and how many a free? This would seem to the key issue in addition to highlighting the very existence of these parks?