A train operator has urged passengers to travel early to avoid any last minute dashes on Christmas Eve.

London Northwestern Railway’s advice came ahead of reduced timetables being introduced across the network ahead of the shutdown during the festive period which will see none of the company’s trains run on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

With sickness bugs affecting staffing numbers and the aftermath of Storm Pia being felt on parts of the network, the operator said passengers should consider travelling earlier where possible.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:

“We are advising passengers travelling by train this Christmas to leave plenty of time for their journey and to travel on Friday or Saturday rather than leaving it Christmas Eve. “With services on Christmas Eve already finishing earlier than usual and additional disruption expected due to winter sickness bugs and recent storms, passengers should check their journeys before setting out and leave extra time.” Jonny Wiseman, London Northwestern Railway

Passengers holding tickets for London Northwestern Railway services dated Christmas Eve will be able to use them on Friday and Saturday instead, the company has confirmed.

