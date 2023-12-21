Residents at a retirement living complex in Lichfield have been getting into the swing of Christmas at a special event.

McCarthy Stone’s Stowe Place development welcomed retirees for an afternoon of festive fun featuring music by singer Sammy Dean.

Guests also enjoyed festive tipples as they got into the Christmas spirit.

Laura Pittaway, from McCarthy Stone, said:

“Christmas is a special time for many of us, and our celebrations captured the true spirit of the season, which is spending quality time with friends and loved ones, and showing kindness and gratitude. “It was lovely to bring retirees together from in and around Lichfield to spread the Christmas cheer. This is just one of many events at Stowe Place designed to reduce loneliness and isolation, and we look forward to hosting many more in the near future. “We’d like to thank everyone at Stowe Place for making the celebrations so special and we wish them all a very Merry Christmas.” Laura Pittaway, McCarthy Stone