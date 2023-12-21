Youngsters have helped spread festive cheer after singing Christmas songs for Lichfield shoppers.

Students from Queen’s Croft High School joined children from the Liberty Jamboree to perform as the Sign and Shine choir at Tesco .

Sam Wood, co-headteacher at Queen’s Croft High School, said:

“They were pitch perfect and it was a very moving and heart-warming performance by the choir. “There were many shoppers who were in tears – and Tesco were generous in supporting our performance, so we’d like to say a huge thank you to them.” Sam Wood

The event raised over £300, which will go towards sensory toys and fidgets for pupils at Queen’s Croft High School.

The school will be creating class sensory boxes in the new year to help regulate pupils. and are seeking donations of sensory toys as well as jigsaws under 100 pieces.