The winners have been announced for an awards scheme run in memory of local fundraiser Stephen Sutton MBE.

Burntwood Town Council launched the initiative in 2015 to support talented young people in the town.

This year’s winners were Scarlett Crompton and Daniel Ball from Chase Terrace Academy.

They will each be given £1,000 to support their future endeavours.

Daniel is a powerchair football player with aspirations for a career in sports journalism, while Scarlett is an artist specialising in graphite portraits.

Cllr Paul Taylor, chair of community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council, said:

“It was fantastic to meet Daniel and Scarlett to talk about their passion for sport and art respectively. “They headed an extremely talented and deserving field of entries for the relaunched Burntwood Town Council Student Award. “I look forward to meeting them again in 12 months’ time to hear how the award has benefitted them and helped them to achieve their goals”. Cllr Paul Taylor, Burntwood Town Council